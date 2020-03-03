Four die in clashes between border guards and villagers in Khagrachhari

The incident took place at around 12 pm on Tuesday at Gazinagar in Matiranga Upazila, said Matiranga Police Station chief Shamsuddin Bhuiyan.

The police initially confirmed that Ahammad Ali, 25, and BGB battalion member Md Shaon, 40, died on the spot. Ali’s father Musa Mia, 60, and brother Ali Akbar, 27, were also killed in the incident, police later said.

A group of villagers clashed with the BGB at the Gazinagar checkpoint leaving Ahammad Ali and Shaon dead on the scene, said OC Shamsuddin. Ali was shot but police could not figure out how Shaon died.

Musa Mia was carrying logs in a trolley along with his two sons when the BGB members stopped them at the checkpoint, said Musa’s younger brother Md Ibrahim. The two groups engaged in an altercation, he said.

“At one point, the BGB members opened fire and killed my brother Musa and both nephews,” he said.

Three of the same family died in the incident that also left the BGB member dead, said OC Shamsuddin.

Two villagers -- Mofiz Mia, 50, and Md Hanif, 28, were shot during the fight, said OC Shamsuddin Bhuiyan. They were sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he said.

“We’re trying to contact them and will share the information later,” Shariful Islam, a BGB spokesman, told bdnews24.com.