Decomposed body found in Gazipur home
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2020 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2020 01:40 PM BdST
Law enforcers have recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified youth from a house in Gazipur’s Sreepur Upazila.
The body was retrieved from a locked apartment on the second floor of a three- storey building at Proshika Mor in Sreepur municipal area around 2:30am on Tuesday.
“The body wrapped in a blanket was found in a sack tied with a rope in a bedroom,” said Md Aminur Rahman Khan, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department of police.
“The body was found in a swollen state with a deep cut on the neck. We think the man was murdered at least eight or ten days ago. It is difficult to identify the body due to its decomposed state.”
Abdul Majid and his wife Samira began to live in the apartment as tenants several months ago, said the building owner’s son Chan Mia.
“The door of the apartment was locked over the past few days. We called the police after foul smells came out of the apartment.”
A police team led by CID Inspector Tofazzal Hossain and a RAB-1 team launched a rescue effort to recover the body.
“We have collected all of the evidence. We will conduct a DNA test to identify the body,” Aminur said.
The body has been sent to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for an autopsy.
“The landowners could not provide detailed information about Majid and Samira. Now a DNA test is the only way to identify whether the dead man is Majid or someone else, said Aktar Hossain, inspector of Sreepur Police Station.
