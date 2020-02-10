HC upholds death penalty to five JMB activists in murder of lawyer Haider Hossain

The High Court bench of Justice Soumendra Sarker and Justice Justice Shahed Nuruddin delivered the verdict after accepting the death reference of the case and dismissing appeals filed by the convicts on Sunday.

The recipents of the death penalty are Barguna’s Bellal Hossain, Abu Shahadat Md Tanvir alias Mehedi Hasan, Khulna’s Murad Hossain, Dhaka’s Sagir Hossain and Amir Hossain.

Of the five suspects, only Bellal is absconding.

Former public prosecutor Haider Hossain was shot dead in Jhalakathi in 2007 while he was returning home.