HC upholds death penalty to five JMB activists in murder of lawyer Haider Hossain

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Feb 2020 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2020 03:11 PM BdST

The High Court has upheld death sentences for five activists of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh in the killing of lawyer Haider Hossain.

The High Court bench of Justice Soumendra Sarker and Justice Justice Shahed Nuruddin delivered the verdict after accepting the death reference of the case and dismissing  appeals filed by the convicts on Sunday.

The recipents of the death penalty are Barguna’s Bellal Hossain, Abu Shahadat Md Tanvir alias Mehedi Hasan, Khulna’s Murad Hossain, Dhaka’s Sagir Hossain and Amir Hossain.

Of the five suspects, only Bellal is absconding.

Former public prosecutor Haider Hossain was shot dead in Jhalakathi in 2007 while he was returning home.

