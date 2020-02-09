Seven burnt in Dhaka steel mill accident
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 02:05 PM BdST
Seven workers have been burnt while melting iron at a steel mill in Dhaka’s Kadamtoli.
The accident occurred at Kamal Steel Mills around 4am on Sunday, said Kadamtoli Police Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamruzzaman.
The injured workers were identified only as Russel, 32, Redwan, 25, Sifat, 28, Shohag, 26, Babar, 35, Dulal, 35, and Sujon, 28.
They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Among the victims, Babar had 6 percent of his body burnt, Dulal 10 percent and Sujon suffered 19 percent burns, said Abdul Khan, a sub-inspector at the hospital’s police outpost, citing doctors.
The others suffered minor burns on their bodies and were released after receiving first aid.
According to the factory’s supervisor Sanjit Mandal, the seven were melting iron at night when the flames from the furnace suddenly erupted and caused them burn injuries.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Seven burnt in Dhaka steel mill accident
- Local Awami League leader found dead with throat slit in Noakhali
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- Bagerhat crab farmers left in the lurch as China bans imports amid coronavirus scare
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Hasina return to Dhaka after 4-day visit to Italy
- Fire destroys 200 shanties in slum in Dhaka's Banani
- Bangladeshi students in Yichang appeal for evacuation amid coronavirus lockdown
- Prime Minister Hasina arrives in Milan to cap Italy visit
Most Read
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Bagerhat crab farmers left in the lurch as China bans imports amid coronavirus scare
- Taliban militant flees prison, claiming deal with Pakistani security forces
- Govt ‘paying the price’ for selling savings certificates with high interest rates
- What big business is saying about the coronavirus
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’