Fire destroys 200 shanties in slum in Dhaka's Banani

The fire broke out at Banani's T&T slum in the early hours of Saturday and it took 22 units of the fire service nearly two hours to douse the flames, according to Kamrul Ahsan, an official of the fire service's central control room.

"The fire was completely extinguished at 7am on Saturday," he said.

The slum is situated next to the T&T field, said Banani Police Sub-Inspector Shahin Alam.

"An estimated 200 shanties were burnt down."

But there are no reports of casualties in the incident, according to the police.

The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.