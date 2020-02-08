Home > Bangladesh

Fire destroys 200 shanties in slum in Dhaka's Banani

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2020 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 12:02 PM BdST

A fire has swept through a slum in Dhaka's Banani, destroying about 200 tin shacks in the process.

The fire broke out at Banani's T&T slum in the early hours of Saturday and it took 22 units of the fire service nearly two hours to douse the flames, according to Kamrul Ahsan, an official of the fire service's central control room.

"The fire was completely extinguished at 7am on Saturday," he said.

The slum is situated next to the T&T field, said Banani Police Sub-Inspector Shahin Alam.

"An estimated 200 shanties were burnt down."

But there are no reports of casualties in the incident, according to the police.

The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Photo: Faysal Ahmed Anik

Bangladeshis in Yichang appeal for exit

Hasina reaches Milan

11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus

Man dies in Dinajpur ‘shootout’

Wrong question papers won't affect students: Dipu Moni

ACC sending team to Singapore

Hasina meets Pope Francis

4 held with gold bars at Ctg airport

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.