Robbery suspect dies in Dinajpur ‘shootout’

  Dinajpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2020 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 11:49 AM BdST

A man with alleged ties to a series of crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Dinajpur’s Hakimpur Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Upazila’s Kashiadanga village around 3:30 am on Friday, according Hakimpur Police OC Abdur Razzak Akand.

The dead man was identified as Kahidul Islam, 42, a resident of the Upazila’s Nashipur village.

He was implicated in 11 cases, which include charges of murder and robbery, according to police.

Police went to the scene on information that a gang of miscreants were preparing for a robbery in the area, said OC Akand.

“The robbers opened fire on the law enforcers, who in turn retaliated. Kahidul was shot dead in the ensuing gunfight.”

Police recovered a gun, empty bullet shells and a sharp weapon from the scene, according to the OC. Two policemen were also injured in the incident.

