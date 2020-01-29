Hasina urges development partners to relax conditions on aid

Hasina spoke at the inauguration of the ‘Bangladesh Development Forum Conference 2020’ on Wednesday.

Ministers, parliamentarians, the prime minister’s advisers, foreign diplomats and other development partner representatives were present in the event.

“I hope our development partners will assist us without attaching many preconditions after they see our initiatives and enable us to continue our journey forward,” said Hasina while highlighting her government’s development programmes.

The development in Bangladesh is the result of the government’s concerted efforts rather any ‘magic’, according to the prime minister.

“This is a political pledge. We gained independence to change the fortunes of our people. The Awami League government aims to change the fate of the ordinary and poor people. Bangladesh is moving forward as we’re working towards the goal,” she said.

Hasina outlined her government’s plans for the country’s development from 2021 to 2041 while highlighting the sectors that will be the prime focus. But poverty alleviation remains at the core of the government’s plans, she said.

“The goal is not to serve the urban people only. Rather, the rural people should never be neglected. Everyone should enjoy the benefits of development. Each of them should have a better and meaningful life.”