Home > Bangladesh

Hasina urges development partners to relax conditions on aid

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 03:53 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the country’s development partners to relax some of the conditions that their assistance come with in order to ensure that Bangladesh moves forward.

Hasina spoke at the inauguration of the ‘Bangladesh Development Forum Conference 2020’ on Wednesday.

Ministers, parliamentarians, the prime minister’s advisers, foreign diplomats and other development partner representatives were present in the event.

“I hope our development partners will assist us without attaching many preconditions after they see our initiatives and enable us to continue our journey forward,” said Hasina while highlighting her government’s development programmes.

The development in Bangladesh is the result of the government’s concerted efforts rather any ‘magic’, according to the prime minister.

“This is a political pledge. We gained independence to change the fortunes of our people. The Awami League government aims to change the fate of the ordinary and poor people. Bangladesh is moving forward as we’re working towards the goal,” she said.

Hasina outlined her government’s plans for the country’s development from 2021 to 2041 while highlighting the sectors that will be the prime focus. But poverty alleviation remains at the core of the government’s plans, she said.

“The goal is not to serve the urban people only. Rather, the rural people should never be neglected. Everyone should enjoy the benefits of development. Each of them should have a better and meaningful life.”   

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

67 foreign observers for Dhaka polls

Govt observing 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge

3 die in Dinajpur road crash

A man wears a mask as he walks past a mural showing a modified image of the Chinese Communist Party emblem in Shanghai, China Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

Govt not sending experts to China

File Photo

Govt grants Rohingya children education

Digital ballots are on display during a demonstration of EVMs organised by the Election Commission at the Government Dhaka Badhir High School at Bijoynagar on Tuesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Youths more keen on e-voting

The RAB on Wednesday presented before the media 'Mojnu', 30, the lone suspect arrested over the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Rape suspect Mojnu’s charge-sheet delayed

Ex-Aarong salesman held over trial room video

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.