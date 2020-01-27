Couple arrested over rape of girl in Savar
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2020 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 12:35 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a couple for suspected involvement in the rape of 13-year-old girl in Dhaka’s Savar.
The arrestees are Md Saheb Ali, 34, from Jhenaidah and his wife Jesmin khatun, 25.
Jesmin had brought home the teenaged relative to look after her child recently, said Md Sajedul Islam Sajal, a senior assistant superintendent of police at RAB-4.
Later, Saheb Ali allegedly raped the girl with Jesmin’s help, Sajal said.
RAB arrested the couple on Saturday afternoon in an operation after the allegation surfaced, the RAB official added.
