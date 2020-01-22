Home > Bangladesh

Hasina describes deaths of four MPs in a month as ‘painful’ experience for parliament

  >>Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jan 2020 01:36 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 01:36 AM BdST

Sheikh Hasina has described the deaths of four members in a span of less than a month as “painful and unfortunate” for parliament just a year into the election.

“It’s painful. We’ve lost many members after the election. It’s unfortunate for this parliament of ours that four of its members have died one after another,” she said on Tuesday.

The prime minister was speaking during a discussion in parliament on a condolence motion after the death of Jashore-6 MP Ismat Ara Sadique in the morning.

She was the fourth MP to die after Eunus Ali Sarker of Gaibandha-3 on Dec 27, Md Mozammel Hossain of Bagerhat-4 on Jan 9 and Abdul Mannan of Bogura-1 on Jan 18.

“Doctor Yunus has passed away; doctor Mozammel has died too; then we’ve lost Mannan three days after he spoke here. Now Ismat Ara Sadique died in the morning,” Hasina said and prayed for them.

The prime minister also hailed Ismat, a former state minister for public administration, for her “honesty and sincerity”.

Before adopting the condolence motion unanimously, the MPs stood in silence for a minute and offered prayers commemorating Ismat.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladeshi Immigrant Day in NY State Sept 25

Abrar murder: Indictment hearing on Jan 30

Ctg airport on carnovirus alert

Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies

No motorcycles on Dhaka voting day

Rape suspect dies in Dhaka ‘gunfight’

110m voters in Bangladesh

HC rule on LPG cylinder price

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.