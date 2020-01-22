Hasina describes deaths of four MPs in a month as ‘painful’ experience for parliament
>>Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2020 01:36 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 01:36 AM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has described the deaths of four members in a span of less than a month as “painful and unfortunate” for parliament just a year into the election.
“It’s painful. We’ve lost many members after the election. It’s unfortunate for this parliament of ours that four of its members have died one after another,” she said on Tuesday.
The prime minister was speaking during a discussion in parliament on a condolence motion after the death of Jashore-6 MP Ismat Ara Sadique in the morning.
She was the fourth MP to die after Eunus Ali Sarker of Gaibandha-3 on Dec 27, Md Mozammel Hossain of Bagerhat-4 on Jan 9 and Abdul Mannan of Bogura-1 on Jan 18.
“Doctor Yunus has passed away; doctor Mozammel has died too; then we’ve lost Mannan three days after he spoke here. Now Ismat Ara Sadique died in the morning,” Hasina said and prayed for them.
The prime minister also hailed Ismat, a former state minister for public administration, for her “honesty and sincerity”.
Before adopting the condolence motion unanimously, the MPs stood in silence for a minute and offered prayers commemorating Ismat.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi Immigrant Day in New York State on Sept 25
- BUET student murder: Court sets Jan 30 for indictment hearing
- Chattogram airport on alert amid China's coronavirus outbreak
- Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Bangladesh has nearly 110 million voters on updated electoral roll
- High Court issues rule on LPG cylinder price
- No fines to renew vehicle papers, driving licences until Jun 30
- Air accident victims to get more in damages as govt clears draft law
Most Read
- Bangladesh to screen travellers from China at airports for deadly coronavirus
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
- How Boeing’s responsibility in a deadly crash ‘got buried’
- Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77
- India's ruling party picks new president as challenges mount
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
- Myanmar govt-appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
- Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Five sentenced to death in Laldighi killing
- Bangladesh has nearly 110 million voters on updated electoral roll