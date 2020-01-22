Hasina describes deaths of four MPs in a month as ‘painful’ experience for parliament

“It’s painful. We’ve lost many members after the election. It’s unfortunate for this parliament of ours that four of its members have died one after another,” she said on Tuesday.

The prime minister was speaking during a discussion in parliament on a condolence motion after the death of Jashore-6 MP Ismat Ara Sadique in the morning.

She was the fourth MP to die after Eunus Ali Sarker of Gaibandha-3 on Dec 27, Md Mozammel Hossain of Bagerhat-4 on Jan 9 and Abdul Mannan of Bogura-1 on Jan 18.

“Doctor Yunus has passed away; doctor Mozammel has died too; then we’ve lost Mannan three days after he spoke here. Now Ismat Ara Sadique died in the morning,” Hasina said and prayed for them.

The prime minister also hailed Ismat, a former state minister for public administration, for her “honesty and sincerity”.

Before adopting the condolence motion unanimously, the MPs stood in silence for a minute and offered prayers commemorating Ismat.