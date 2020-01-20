Five sentenced to death in Laldighi killing
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2020 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2020 04:15 PM BdST
A Chattogram court has sentenced five people to death in the Laldighi case that involves the killings of 24 people in police firing three decades ago.
Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Md Ismail Hossain handed down the verdict on Monday afternoon.
The accused are: then Chattogram Metropolitan Police Kotwali Zone Patrol Inspector JC Mandal and constables Mostafigur Rahman, Pradip Barua, Shah Md Abdullah and Mamtaj Uddin.
Four of the five accused were present in court during the verdict while JC Mandal is absconding.
The court also sentenced each of the five accused to 10 years in prison for ‘causing severe injury with dangerous weapons’.
Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina, now prime minister, was travelling to the rally site when police opened fire on her motorcade.
Twenty-four died in the unprovoked assault on Jan 24, 1988, during the regime of the late military dictator HM Ershad.
The attack was seen by Awami League leaders as an “attempt to assassinate” Hasina.
