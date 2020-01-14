DU panel recommends expulsion of 67 students for question paper leaks, fraud
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2020 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 04:15 PM BdST
Dhaka University's disciplinary panel has recommended the expulsion of 67 students from different departments of the university over allegations of question paper leaks and cheating on admissions tests.
The recommendation was placed at a meeting led by Vice Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday and will go up for final approval at the next meeting of the university's highest policy forum syndicate, said Proctor Golam Rabbani.
On June 23 last year, the Criminal Investigation Department or CID submitted formal charges to a court against 125 people, including 87 students, in a case over the exam paper leaks and forgery.
Earlier, the university authority had expelled 15 of the 87 students for life with the disciplinary council on Tuesday recommending the expulsion of another 63 students among them. The authority decided to temporarily expel the remaining nine, the proctor said.
The council also decided to permanently expel four more students arrested with drugs and arms from Mohsin Hall, he said.
Two other students were barred from taking part in academic activities for six months for assaulting journalists on the campus. Another 13 students were temporarily expelled for mugging and consuming drugs, said Prof Golam.
