Jamalpur-Sarishabari rail services resume 6 hours after derailment
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 12:07 PM BdST
Rail links between Jamalpur and Sarishabari have been restored six hours after the derailment of a train compartment early Thursday.
The No. 253 JM local train from Mymensingh, which was heading towards Jamuna Bridge East Station from Jamalpur, went off track at 12am in West Fulbaria, Jamalpur Station Master Md Shahabuddin said.
