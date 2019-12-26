Jamalpur-Sarishabari rail services resume 6 hours after derailment

The No. 253 JM local train from Mymensingh, which was heading towards Jamuna Bridge East Station from Jamalpur, went off track at 12am in West Fulbaria, Jamalpur Station Master Md Shahabuddin said.

Railway authorities subsequently dispatched a rescue train from Mymensingh to clear the track. Rail services later resumed at 6am on Thursday after the repairs to the tracks were completed, said the station master.