Former Rooppur engineer, 12 others land in jail over pillow scam
Court Correspondent and Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2019 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 08:28 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sent 13 people, including a former executive engineer of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, to jail custody in corruption cases over their alleged involvement in unusual expenditure.
The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested them in four cases on Thursday in the capital’s Segunbagicha and they were produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court in the evening.
A lawyer for nine of the accused filed bail petitions in three cases, but the judge, Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jessi, rejected the petitions and ordered all 13 into jail.
They are accused of criminal breach of trust and embezzlement by purchasing pillow, furniture and other household items at unusually high rates for the power plant staff in Pabna’s Rooppur.
Each pillow was reportedly bought for Tk 5,957, and its carrying cost from the shop to the building was Tk 760.
The purchase price of each refrigerator was shown Tk 94, 250 and Tk 12, 521 was shown as the lifting charge. Similarly, a TV, purchased at Tk 86,970, was lifted spending Tk 7,638, while a bed sheet was shown to have been bought for Tk 5,986 with an additional lifting charge of Tk 931.
The government withdrew Masudul Alam, an executive engineer of the power plant project, and launched investigation into the graft allegations in May.
The investigators have found that 34 engineers were involved in the Tk 622 million alleged corruption in the purchase of home appliances and furniture.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill
- Compatriot starts case against unidentified assailants over murder of Chinese national
- Five more jute-mill workers fall sick in Rajshahi hunger strike
- Man killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Death toll from Keraniganj plastics factory fire rises to 10
- Commissioners vent anger as Bangladesh EC is at war with itself
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- Dhaka city polls in last week of Jan, says EC secretary
- Suu Kyi will change her position on Rohingya atrocities, Bangladesh FM believes
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- Top court rejects Khaleda’s bail appeal in Zia Charitable Trust graft case
- Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned
- BSMMU sends medical report on Khaleda to court, Fakhrul doubts it
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- Protesters set fire to train stations in India over citizenship law
- Death toll from Keraniganj plastics factory fire rises to 13
- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill
- Suu Kyi tells UN's top court charge of Rohingya genocide is 'misleading'