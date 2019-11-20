Drug suspect killed in Hazaribagh ‘shootout’

The incident occurred at a RAB checkpost in front of Sikder Medical College in Hazaribagh in the early hours of Wednesday, said RAB-2 Company Commander Sheikh Nazmul Arefin.

The dead man has been identified as 38-year-old Nadim Bahadur from an ID card. He was a resident of the capital’s Hazaribagh area. Nadim was implicated in nine drug-related cases, RAB said.

RAB was conducting searches at a checkpost near Sikder Medical when a motorcycle approached it at 4:15am, said Sheikh Nazmul.

“RAB officers signalled the vehicle to stop but the riders opened fire instead. As a result, the elite force was compelled to retaliate. A man was shot in the gunfight while another fled the scene with the motorcycle.”

The injured man was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Nazmul.

A pistol, four rounds of bullets, and ‘several’ drugs have been recovered from the spot, he said.