Police set to charge 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Nov 2019 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 12:48 PM BdST

Police are poised to charge 25 people over the grisly murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

The law enforcement agency will brief the media before submitting the charges to the court, DMP Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was bludgeoned to death by leaders and activists of BUET's Chhatra League unit on Oct 6.

Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Kaisarul Islam has fixed Nov 18 for the submission of the charges in the high-profile murder case.

His father Barkatullah subsequently started a case against 19 people with Chawkbazar police. Police later arrested 21 suspects in connection with the case.

BUET expelled the suspects temporarily and banned organisational politics on the campus following protests after the incident.

