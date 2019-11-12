Train crash: PM Hasina asks agencies to stay vigilant
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2019 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 04:44 PM BdST
Expressing sorrow over the deaths in the Brahmanbaria train accident, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the authorities to be vigilant to prevent the recurrence of accidents.
The directive came at a meeting of the board of governors of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority or BEPZA at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka on Tuesday.
“It’s an extremely tragic incident. We should alert the people who are deputed in the railways to prevent the recurrence of the incident.”
The prime minister emphasised proper training for the rail workers and drivers to stop the train accident.
Referring to the Brahmanbaria train crash, she said, “We had been able to protect ourselves from the natural disaster like Bulbul. But unfortunately, the train accident has occurred.”
Noting that the rail communication is the safest way for transportation, the prime minister said, “We are attaching importance to this issue as the railway is the safest way for transportation of people and goods as well. Therefore we are expanding the railways.”
On rescue operation, Hasina said the rail minister has already rushed to the scene while all necessary measures have been taken to tackle the situation.
At least 16 people were killed and scores injured after the Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at the Mondobagh Railway Station on early Tuesday.
