Home > Bangladesh

Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver causes train crash: officials

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Nov 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 01:07 PM BdST

Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver has led to the train accident that left at least 16 people dead and more than 50 others injured in Brahmanbaria, according to a primary investigation by railway authorities.

The Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at the Mondobagh Railway Station on early Tuesday.

The investigation found that the Turna Nishita’s driver ‘ignored’ the signal, causing the fatal accident, said Mia Jahan, additional director general of Railways.

"We believe that the accident occurred due to the negligence of Turna Nishita’s driver.”

The two trains were crossing in Mondobagh, said Mia Jahan. Udayan Express was entering the loop line from the main line after receiving the signal.

"After nine bogeys of the train crossed over into the loop line, Turna Nishita hit the 10th bogey. We have initially learnt that the incident took place because of the loco-master’s disregard for the signal,” he said.

After the collision, several bogeys of Turna crashed over the top of Udayan on impact. Two other bogeys were also severely twisted.

The deadly accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

15 die after two trains collide

Bodies of 9 missing fishermen found

US, China plans ‘complementary’ for Dhaka

Bangladesh appoints new envoy to India

2.5m REB customers without electricity

Bangladesh launches first taka bond on LSE

Rohingyas a threat to regional security: Hasina

Tureen Afroz (File Photo)

Tureen Afroz removed as war crimes prosecutor

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.