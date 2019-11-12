Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver causes train crash: officials

The Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at the Mondobagh Railway Station on early Tuesday.

The investigation found that the Turna Nishita’s driver ‘ignored’ the signal, causing the fatal accident, said Mia Jahan, additional director general of Railways.

"We believe that the accident occurred due to the negligence of Turna Nishita’s driver.”

The two trains were crossing in Mondobagh, said Mia Jahan. Udayan Express was entering the loop line from the main line after receiving the signal.

"After nine bogeys of the train crossed over into the loop line, Turna Nishita hit the 10th bogey. We have initially learnt that the incident took place because of the loco-master’s disregard for the signal,” he said.

After the collision, several bogeys of Turna crashed over the top of Udayan on impact. Two other bogeys were also severely twisted.

The deadly accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet.