Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2019 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 05:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has appointed Muhammad Imran as the new high commissioner to India.
A career diplomat, Imran joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1986 and is currently serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.
He earlier served in various capacities at Bangladesh missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa.
He also served as the deputy high commissioner to Kolkata and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India
- 2.5m residents without electricity after cyclone
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Rohingyas are a threat to regional security: Hasina
- Govt scraps Tureen Afroz’s appointment as war crimes prosecutor
- SC blocks Latif Siddique’s bail in corruption case
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Launch services to resume Monday as Cyclone Bulbul fades
- ‘Dhaka Global Dialogue’ to explore links between US, Chinese initiatives in region
- 5,000 homes damaged as Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc on Bangladesh coast
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Bangladesh to launch first taka bond on London bourse Monday