Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Nov 2019 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 05:43 PM BdST

Bangladesh has appointed Muhammad Imran as the new high commissioner to India.

A career diplomat, Imran joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1986 and is currently serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

He earlier served in various capacities at Bangladesh missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa.

He also served as the deputy high commissioner to Kolkata and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tureen Afroz (File Photo)

Tureen Afroz removed as war crimes prosecutor

SC blocks Latif Siddique’s bail

Battered Sundarbans the saviour

Launches are stranded at the Sadarghat terminal in Dhaka on Saturday as Cyclone Bulbul forces the authorities to suspend water transport services across the country. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Launch services to resume Monday

Dhaka set to host ‘Global Dialogue’

Bulbul: 5,000 homes damaged

The authorities suspended all operations at Chittagong Port on Friday evening until further notice after the Met Office raised Cyclone Bulbul warning level to danger signal.

Ctg ports reopen

4 die as Bulbul hits coast

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.