Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2019 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 06:04 PM BdST
The government will help bring back the mortal remains of BNP Vice-Chairman Sadeque Hossain Khoka who died in a hospital in New York, at the age of 67.
“The government is ready to extend all assistance to the family to bring back the body of Sadeque Hossain Khoka to Bangladesh,” Information Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, hours after the death of the BNP leader.
The minister has expressed his deep condolences over the demise of the 67-year-old Khoka, a former Dhaka mayor. "I'm deeply saddened by his death, and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul."
Khoka passed away at 1:50pm on Monday (Bangladesh time) after his long battle with cancer. He went to the US in May 2014 for treatment. Khoka was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan for the last time on Oct 18 after infections developed in his mouth.
