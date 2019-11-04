Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister

“The government is ready to extend all assistance to the family to bring back the body of Sadeque Hossain Khoka to Bangladesh,” Information Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, hours after the death of the BNP leader.

The minister has expressed his deep condolences over the demise of the 67-year-old Khoka, a former Dhaka mayor. "I'm deeply saddened by his death, and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul."

Khoka passed away at 1:50pm on Monday (Bangladesh time) after his long battle with cancer. He went to the US in May 2014 for treatment. Khoka was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan for the last time on Oct 18 after infections developed in his mouth.