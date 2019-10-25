Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again

The prime minister’s ICT affairs advisor said he observed that at a time when "the country is marching ahead with a stream of noteworthy achievements in different sectors and the people are witnessing a steady growth, unfortunately some embassies here in Dhaka are making attempts to rein in the progress”.

“I’ll not say that any countries are doing that (conspiracy), it's their missions here in Dhaka that are engaged in conspiracies, particularly the US embassy,” he said.

“What is their motive?” he asked, in response to a question by a youth.

Joy was interacting with a group of youths at ‘Youth on Politics, a session of Young Bangla with Sajeeb Wazed’

The event was organised by the ruling Awami League’s research wing Centre for Research and Information or CRI at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday. TV stations broadcast the event on Friday night.

Joy continued: “They (US embassy) don’t want a strong government here in Bangladesh. They want a weak government which will run according to their instructions.”

Youths atrtending the Young Bangla with Sajeeb Wazed, an event organised by Centre for Research and Information or CRI at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The prime minister's son also shared his personal experience.

“I have always seen the presence of the Jamaat leaders and war criminals whenever I attended the US embassy events.

“They will always invite them. US embassy has become their (Jamaat and war criminals) base. And together with them, they always do conspiracies.

“Do we want such submissive government who will work according to the US embassy whim? Do we want such government? he asked the youths. “Do we want to lose our independence? Do we want to lose our Joy Bangla?

He also wondered why the embassies here in Dhaka made statements following BUET student Abrar Fahad's murder despite the government’s immediate intervention. The foreign ministry earlier summoned the UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Mua Seppo and the British High Commissioner Robert Dickson.

Joy urged the young Bangladeshis to become entrepreneurs and create jobs for others as well instead of focusing on getting jobs for themselves after study at the event.

Earlier, Joy in a Facebook post in July, after Priya Saha’s comment on Bangladesh’s minority’s conditions, said “it is no secret that the US Embassy is decidedly anti-Awami League.”

“They have always hosted Jamaat and war criminals at all their events. With their support of Priya Saha's statement they now appear to be plotting a direct takeover of our country.

“Fortunately for us, President Trump and his administration have a very different policy of non-intervention in foreign affairs. They are also not so stupid to believe such a ridiculous claim,” he had said.