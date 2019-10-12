Abrar murder suspect Anik gives confessional statement to court

Anik, a student of mechanical engineering in BUET and the information research secretary to its Chhatra League unit, is among the 10 people arrested in the immediate aftermath of the murder on Oct 6. He was subsequently placed on a five-day remand and expelled by the BCL.

Detective police produced Anik in court on Saturday and sought permission to record his confessional statement.

Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam then recorded his statement under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure, said Fazlur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of DMP's crimes, information and prosecution department.

He is the third suspect to make such a statement after fellow BCL leaders Ifti Mosharrf Sakal and Meftahul Islam Zion.

Fazlur could not say what Anik said in the statement. He was subsequently sent to jail by the magistrate.

Meanwhile, police were also given five days to grill another suspect in the case Majedur Rahman Nowroze, who was arrested in Sylhet on Friday.

Abrar, a second year student of electrical and electronic engineering in BUET, was reportedly beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League operatives on Oct 6 for his Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.

Law enforcers have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the murder, 15 of whom are named as suspects in the case.

Police arrested the four others on the basis of evidence tying them to the incident.