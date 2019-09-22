Home > Bangladesh

Indian navy chief visiting Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Sep 2019 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 05:39 PM BdST

Chief of Indian Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh is visiting Bangladesh on a four-day official tour.

He is accompanied by a two-member delegation, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

“The visit is part of the tradition of regular high level exchanges between the Armed Forces of both countries and will enhance friendship and bilateral co-operation particularly in the domain of maritime defence cooperation and will fortify the close and fraternal ties existing between the two neighbouring navies.”

He arrived on Saturday and is scheduled to meet the security affairs advisor to the prime minister, chiefs of the three armed forces, and principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division.

“The Admiral will also call on the Regional Commanders of Bangladesh Navy viz COMKHUL, COMCHIT etc and will also attend a seminar at Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD),”  according to a statement.

During the tour, he will visit Khulna Shipyard, various Bangladesh naval stations and operational facilities like BN SWADS and BN War Ship BNS Bangabandhu.

The Admiral will also visit Bangladesh Naval Academy and interact with trainee officers before leaving Dhaka on Tuesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Not a single river left off

Rohingya: UK welcomes Chinese involvement

Indian navy chief in Dhaka

UK announces new Rohingya funding 

Police quizz Chattogram EC staffers

Police raid four clubs

Ferry services on Shimulia-Kathalbari halted

5 JMB militants jailed over 2005 blasts

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.