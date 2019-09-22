Indian navy chief visiting Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2019 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 05:39 PM BdST
Chief of Indian Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh is visiting Bangladesh on a four-day official tour.
He is accompanied by a two-member delegation, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.
“The visit is part of the tradition of regular high level exchanges between the Armed Forces of both countries and will enhance friendship and bilateral co-operation particularly in the domain of maritime defence cooperation and will fortify the close and fraternal ties existing between the two neighbouring navies.”
He arrived on Saturday and is scheduled to meet the security affairs advisor to the prime minister, chiefs of the three armed forces, and principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division.
“The Admiral will also call on the Regional Commanders of Bangladesh Navy viz COMKHUL, COMCHIT etc and will also attend a seminar at Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD),” according to a statement.
During the tour, he will visit Khulna Shipyard, various Bangladesh naval stations and operational facilities like BN SWADS and BN War Ship BNS Bangabandhu.
The Admiral will also visit Bangladesh Naval Academy and interact with trainee officers before leaving Dhaka on Tuesday.
