Two JSS activists shot dead in Rangamati’s Baghaichhari
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 05:00 PM BdST
Two activists of Jana Sanghati Samiti have been shot dead in Rangamati’s Baghaichhari Upazila.
The incident took place at Nabachhara village on Wednesday midnight, said Md Abul Manzur, chief of Baghaichhari Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Ripel Chakma, 25, and Barshan Chakma, 24.
“A group of armed miscreants shot them while they were returning home,” said Gyanjibon Chakma, general secretary of Baghaichhari wing of JSS (MN Larma).
The dead were the activists of JSS MN Larma fraction, he claimed.
Gyanjibon Chakma has blamed the JSS (Santu Larma) fraction for the incident.
Local leaders from the Santu Larma faction declined to comment.
Police is investigating the incident, said OC Manzur.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
- Three get death for killing woman, her son in Rajshahi
- Man dies in Gazipur ‘gunfight’
- Forgery ring distrubuted over 2,000 fake NIDs, says EC
- Rohingya are victims of prevailing ‘egocentric nationalism’, says Japanese envoy
- Bangladesh launches prisoner database management system with biometrics
- Govt expects onion prices to drop within 24 hours
- Bangladesh poised for tripartite talks with China, Myanmar over Rohingya crisis
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman’s fourth Dreamliner Rajhangsha
- 615 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Most Read
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman’s fourth Dreamliner Rajhangsha
- China to mediate Bangladesh-Myanmar talks over Rohingya crisis
- A shadowy industry group shapes food policy around the world
- India says it expects to gain control over Pakistani Kashmir one day
- US seeks UN action on Saudi attacks despite likely Russian opposition
- Bangladesh Bank raises lending ceiling for banks
- Taliban attacks kill 30, Afghan leader unhurt as bomb hits rally
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series