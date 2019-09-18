Home > Bangladesh

Two JSS activists shot dead in Rangamati’s Baghaichhari

  Rangamati Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Sep 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 05:00 PM BdST

Two activists of Jana Sanghati Samiti have been shot dead in Rangamati’s Baghaichhari Upazila.

The incident took place at Nabachhara village on Wednesday midnight, said Md Abul Manzur, chief of Baghaichhari Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Ripel Chakma, 25, and Barshan Chakma, 24.

“A group of armed miscreants shot them while they were returning home,” said Gyanjibon Chakma, general secretary of Baghaichhari wing of JSS (MN Larma).

The dead were the activists of JSS MN Larma fraction, he claimed.

Gyanjibon Chakma has blamed the JSS (Santu Larma) fraction for the incident.

Local leaders from the Santu Larma faction declined to comment.

Police is investigating the incident, said OC Manzur.

