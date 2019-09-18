Rohingya are victims of prevailing ‘egocentric nationalism’, says Japanese envoy

“It goes without saying the Rohingyas are also victims of prevailing egocentric nationalism or populism,” he said while speaking at the farewell reception at the embassy on Tuesday.

He will leave Dhaka on Thursday, capping a two-year tenure which saw the Rohingya crisis emerge in Bangladesh.

He visited the camps in Cox’s Bazar more than ten times and said despite various challenges, Rohingya children’s “drawings are now full of rainbow colours”.

“I deeply appreciate the Bangladesh government’s humanitarian response to the crisis,” he said.

“Bangladesh never built a fence on the border to block the Rohingyas, or never forcibly sent them back to the country where they came from, but on the contrary, willingly shared food with them and has tried to solve this difficult situation through diplomatic negotiations in a peaceful manner.”

“Of course, I believe the world can never be a jungle. Our civilized world must find a sustainable solution to bring justice to Rohingyas,” Ambassador Izumi said.

Reflecting on his two years in the country, he said he was treated “exceptionally well” by the Bangladesh government and the people.

“Me and my wife were welcomed everywhere we visited in this country,” he said, adding that during his tenure, the bilateral cooperation has “grown larger and become more significant”.

“Big Infrastructure projects are now on-going. A number of Japanese companies have become interested in investing in this country,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina “successfully” visited Japan during his term.

“The then Japanese foreign minister Taro Kohno came to Bangladesh three times and visited Cox’s Bazar twice.”

“In the last two years, the ties between Japan and Bangladesh have surely become strengthened. This, I am very proud of.”

Izumi also said Bangladesh is now on a “historical stage of opportunity” for development.

“It was recently reported that its GDP growth rate in the past ten years has been marked as one of the highest in the world, surpassing that of India and China. It is very much possible to realize the dream of ‘Shonar Bangla’, if only Bangladesh can henceforth follow the path of sound development.

“I mean Bangladesh must pursue both economic development and political democratisation hand in hand to attain its Sustainable Development Goals. And this is the time for Bangladesh to bravely tackle drastic structural reforms."

He continued: “How painful it may be, it is necessary step forward for Bangladesh to grow out of an old society to a new industrialised society.

“I believe Bangladesh can do it under the strong and stable leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."