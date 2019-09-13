Two more Rohingya suspects in murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader die in police 'shootout'
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 11:16 AM BdST
Two men from the Rohingya refugee community with alleged links to the murder of a local Jubo League leader have been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
The incident occurred in the hills adjoining the Jadimura Rohingya Camp under the Upazila's Hnila Union in the early hours of Friday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das.
The dead men were identified as Abdul Karim, 24, and Nesar Ahmed, 27, both residents of the registered camp in Nayapara.
Police launched a raid on a tip that a number of the fugitive suspects in the killing of Omar Faruk were holed up near the Jadimura Rohingya Camp, according to OC Pradip.
"The criminals opened fire on the police as soon as they arrived at the location. The law enforcers retaliated and at one point in the gunfight, the assailants fled when two men were found lying on the ground with bullet-wounds."
The wounded men were intially rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex before being taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said the OC.
On Aug 23, Omar Faruk, the president of Hnila Union Ward-9 wing of Jubo League, was picked up from his home and shot dead by a gang of ‘Rohingya assailants’ in the Jadimura area, according to the police.
Karim and Nesar were both named suspects in the case over the murder of Omar.
They were also implicated in several other cases with the charges against them ranging from murder, robbery to the use of illegal firearms.
Four other suspects in the Omar murder case, including the prime suspect Nur Mohammed, have been killed in similar 'shootouts' with the police.
Two guns and seven bullets were recovered from the scene while three law enforcers were injured during the drive, according to the police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina again urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue fever
- Debate after confusion over voice vote on private member’s motion in parliament
- Election Commission probe confirms basement fire caused Tk 37.7 million damage
- Police inspector, sub-inspector injured in hacking attack by ‘drug trader’ in Habiganj
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Govt to launch online GD service
- Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks in rough Bay of Bengal
- Two fish traders hacked to death in Meherpur
- Pabna OC withdrawn, SI suspended over forced marriage of rape victim to assailant
- Teenage girl dies from dengue in Barishal
Most Read
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD
- Pabna OC withdrawn, SI suspended over forced marriage of rape victim to assailant
- UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 years
- Thousands detained in Indian Kashmir crackdown, official data reveals
- Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks in rough Bay of Bengal
- RAB detains Sylhet Swechchhasebak League leader with arms, yaba tablets
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
- Drop in savings certificates sales forces govt to step up borrowing from banks