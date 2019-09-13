Two more Rohingya suspects in murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader die in police 'shootout'

The incident occurred in the hills adjoining the Jadimura Rohingya Camp under the Upazila's Hnila Union in the early hours of Friday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das.

The dead men were identified as Abdul Karim, 24, and Nesar Ahmed, 27, both residents of the registered camp in Nayapara.

Police launched a raid on a tip that a number of the fugitive suspects in the killing of Omar Faruk were holed up near the Jadimura Rohingya Camp, according to OC Pradip.

"The criminals opened fire on the police as soon as they arrived at the location. The law enforcers retaliated and at one point in the gunfight, the assailants fled when two men were found lying on the ground with bullet-wounds."

The wounded men were intially rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex before being taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said the OC.

On Aug 23, Omar Faruk, the president of Hnila Union Ward-9 wing of Jubo League, was picked up from his home and shot dead by a gang of ‘Rohingya assailants’ in the Jadimura area, according to the police.

Karim and Nesar were both named suspects in the case over the murder of Omar.

They were also implicated in several other cases with the charges against them ranging from murder, robbery to the use of illegal firearms.

Four other suspects in the Omar murder case, including the prime suspect Nur Mohammed, have been killed in similar 'shootouts' with the police.

Two guns and seven bullets were recovered from the scene while three law enforcers were injured during the drive, according to the police.