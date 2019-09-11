Mobile internet outage in Teknaf and Ukhiya as regulator bans 3G, 4G services

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission earlier ordered mobile phone operators to suspend 3G and 4G services for an indefinite period in Cox’s Bazar’s Rohingya camps, citing security of the state.

The directive will remain effective until further notice.

“The operators have made the directive from Tuesday,” BTRC Senior Assistant Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.

As a result of the directive, Teknaf and Ukhiya customers will not be able to access the mobile internet services, but can use voice services.

On Sept 3, the BTRC ordered the operators to shut down 3G and 4G services in the areas for 13 hours between 5pm and 6am daily.

As per the directive, 2G services remained operational, meaning mobile users can make voice calls but will be barred from accessing the internet during the designated hours.

But all types of mobile services were available to residents from 6am to 5pm.

As the Rohingya refugee camps are situated in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Ukhiya, natives of these upazilas might be affected by the ban.

More than 1.1 million Rohingyas forcibly displaced from their homeland Myanmar are currently taking refuge in these camps.