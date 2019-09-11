Mobile internet outage in Teknaf and Ukhiya as regulator bans 3G, 4G services
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2019 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 02:16 PM BdST
The government has blocked 3G and 4G telecom services in Teknaf and Ukhiya, affecting Rohingya refugees and local residents in those areas.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission earlier ordered mobile phone operators to suspend 3G and 4G services for an indefinite period in Cox’s Bazar’s Rohingya camps, citing security of the state.
The directive will remain effective until further notice.
“The operators have made the directive from Tuesday,” BTRC Senior Assistant Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.
As a result of the directive, Teknaf and Ukhiya customers will not be able to access the mobile internet services, but can use voice services.
On Sept 3, the BTRC ordered the operators to shut down 3G and 4G services in the areas for 13 hours between 5pm and 6am daily.
As per the directive, 2G services remained operational, meaning mobile users can make voice calls but will be barred from accessing the internet during the designated hours.
But all types of mobile services were available to residents from 6am to 5pm.
As the Rohingya refugee camps are situated in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Ukhiya, natives of these upazilas might be affected by the ban.
More than 1.1 million Rohingyas forcibly displaced from their homeland Myanmar are currently taking refuge in these camps.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UP member murdered in Rajbari
- Teknaf records highest rainfall in 24 hours this year
- Probe panel to submit report on EC building basement fire Thursday
- Japanese experts want policy changes to recruit unskilled workers from Bangladesh
- Two die from dengue in Faridpur, Kushtia
- Three die as two trucks collide in Bagerhat
- Fourth Dreamliner to join Biman fleet Thursday
- Rohingya crisis: Villages destroyed for government facilities
- ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ adds new dimension to London book fair: High Commission
- Police detain 92 teenagers in Pirojpur crackdown on gangs
Most Read
- Fourth Dreamliner to join Biman fleet Thursday
- Death toll from Ashura rituals in Iraq's Kerbala climbs to 31 with 100 more wounded
- Japanese experts want policy changes to recruit unskilled workers from Bangladesh
- Muslims in Bangladesh observe Ashura with solemnity
- Rohingya crisis: Villages destroyed for government facilities
- Pacer Yasin Arafat gets surprise Bangladesh call-up for T20 tri-series
- Did Boris Johnson just outfox himself on Brexit?
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Rescue of CIA spy left blind spot at Kremlin
- Trump fires hardline national security adviser Bolton