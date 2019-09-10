Home > Bangladesh

Three die as two trucks collide in Bagerhat

  Bagerhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Sep 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 03:33 PM BdST

At least three people have died after a truck hit another in Bagerhat’s Rampal.

The incident took place in front of the Rampal Thermal Power Station around 2pm on Tuesday, according to Md Tuhin Howlader, chief (investigation) of Rampal Police Station.

 

More to follow

