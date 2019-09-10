Three die as two trucks collide in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 03:33 PM BdST
At least three people have died after a truck hit another in Bagerhat’s Rampal.
The incident took place in front of the Rampal Thermal Power Station around 2pm on Tuesday, according to Md Tuhin Howlader, chief (investigation) of Rampal Police Station.
More to follow
