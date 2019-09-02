Home > Bangladesh

Bus driver arrested for knocking down BIWTC official

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 12:20 PM BdST

The Police Bureau of Investigation has arrested bus driver Morshed on charges of knocking down BIWTC official Krishna Roy Chowdhury on the footpath in Dhaka's Bangla Motor area.

He was arrested in Mirpur’s Kazipara area on Sunday night based on a tip-off, PIB Additional Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

Krishna, 52, an assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation or BIWTC, met the accident when the bus operated by Trust Transport Services mounted a footpath and ran her over on Aug 27.

She was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital before being sent to the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation. Later, her left leg below the knee had to be amputated.

On Aug 28, Krishna’s husband initiated a case after the state-owned corporation rejected the Trust Transport Services’ offer to compensate her for the accident.

“We’re looking for two other suspects in the case,” said Ahmed.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dhaka set for blue economy conference

Eviction drive sparks unrest in Mohammadpur

‘Breeding spots’ in half north Dhaka houses

Quader warns of bigger terror attacks

IS claims credit for Dhaka police blast

Rohingya ‘bandit leader’ dies in ‘gunfight’

2 cops injured in  crude bomb blast

760 dengue patients in 24 hours

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.