Bus driver arrested for knocking down BIWTC official

He was arrested in Mirpur’s Kazipara area on Sunday night based on a tip-off, PIB Additional Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

Krishna, 52, an assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation or BIWTC, met the accident when the bus operated by Trust Transport Services mounted a footpath and ran her over on Aug 27.

She was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital before being sent to the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation. Later, her left leg below the knee had to be amputated.

On Aug 28, Krishna’s husband initiated a case after the state-owned corporation rejected the Trust Transport Services’ offer to compensate her for the accident.

“We’re looking for two other suspects in the case,” said Ahmed.