Bus driver arrested for knocking down BIWTC official
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 12:20 PM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation has arrested bus driver Morshed on charges of knocking down BIWTC official Krishna Roy Chowdhury on the footpath in Dhaka's Bangla Motor area.
He was arrested in Mirpur’s Kazipara area on Sunday night based on a tip-off, PIB Additional Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed told bdnews24.com.
Krishna, 52, an assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation or BIWTC, met the accident when the bus operated by Trust Transport Services mounted a footpath and ran her over on Aug 27.
On Aug 28, Krishna’s husband initiated a case after the state-owned corporation rejected the Trust Transport Services’ offer to compensate her for the accident.
“We’re looking for two other suspects in the case,” said Ahmed.
