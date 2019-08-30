Two die in separate 'shootouts' in Chattogram, Chuadanga

The incidents, involving Rapid Action Batallion or RAB and police, took place in the early hours of Friday in Chattogram's Bashkhali Upazila and Chuadanga's Damurhuda Upazila, respectively.

Chattogram

A suspected pirate was killed in a so-called shootout with Rapid Action Batallion or RAB in Chattogram's Bashkhali Upazila.

The incident occurred in the upazila's East Chambol on Friday morning, said RAB-7 Chandgaon Camp Commander Major Mehedi Hassan.

The dead man, identified as Md Iran, 35, was accused in 10 cases relating to murder, piracy and illegal arms, according to RAB.

Tipped off about the presence of a gang of pirates, a patrol team of the elite force launched a raid in East Chambol, said Major Mehedi.

"The pirates opened fire on the patrol team's vehicle from the side of the road. RAB retaliated but the assailants fled the scene after some time."

Later, a bullet-riddled body was found on the scene, said Major Mehedi.

"Locals subsequently identified him as Md Iran, who was a member of the Zakir Bahini piracy gang."

On combing the scene after the gunfight, RAB recovered 13 firearms and 26 rounds of bullets.

RAB had conducted a drone operation to search for the leader of the gang, Zakir, in the hills. He was later killed in an alleged shootout there, according to RAB.

Chuadanga

A man has been killed in a 'three-pronged gunfight' among two gangs of drug traffickers and law enforcers in Chuadanga's Damurhuda Upazila, according to the police.

But the family of Rokonuzzaman Rokon, 35, a native of Dakshin Chandpur village in the upazila's Darshana, alleged he was nabbed by 'some men' the day before his death.

Rokon was shot dead in the so-called shootout which took place at a bamboo forest in the upazila's Joyrampur Kathaltola area around 2.30 am on Friday, said Damurhuda Police OC Shukumar Biswas.

According to the OC, Rokon was implicated in 10 cases on charges ranging from attacking the police, drug smuggling, robbery to kidnapping.

Describing the incident, OC Shukumar said police were tipped off about a gunfight between "two gangs of drug traders" over "territorial dominance".

"Based on the information, a police team went to the scene. The two rival gangs subsequently opened fire on the law enforcers. Police retaliated with the ensuing three-way gunfight lasting for nearly half an hour."

"The drug smugglers later retreated when police found Rokonuzzaman lying on the ground with bullet-wounds."

He was rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead, said the OC.

Police recovered a gun, two cartridges, a consignment of the banned Phensedyl cough syrup and two machetes from the scene.

Rokonuzzaman's cousin Abdul Matin, however, told local journalists that a few men had picked him up fro Darshana.

"They didn't identify themselves. We later looked for Rokon in various places, including the Damurhuda Police Station, but couldn't find him."

On Matin's allegations, Damurhuda Police Inspector (Investigation) Jahangir Kabir said, "The allegation is not true. No such incident occurred."