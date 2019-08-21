Mahbub Uz Zaman new Bangladesh ambassador to China
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2019 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 06:03 PM BdST
The government has decided to appoint Mahbub Uz Zaman as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to China, says the foreign ministry.
Currently, he is serving as the secretary (Asia and Pacific) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.
Zaman, a career diplomat of Bangladesh Civil Service (Foreign Affairs), joined the Foreign Service in 1985.
Earlier, he had served as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Singapore and Sri Lanka.
He also worked in different capacities in Bangladesh permanent missions in Geneva, New York as well as Bangladesh missions in Tokyo, Ottawa and New Delhi.
He studied economics from Dhaka University. He also obtained a diploma in French language and International Relations from Belgium.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mahbub Uz Zaman new Bangladesh ambassador to China
- 4th session of parliament starts on Sep 8
- Paper book in two to four months in Aug 21 attack case, says law minister
- Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy
- Bangladesh says India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir India’s internal matter
- Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after inviting PM Hasina to visit India
- IAEA, FAO, WHO experts to help Bangladesh combat Aedes mosquitoes
- Police fail to track down 16 absconding convicts in Aug 21 grenade attack case
- Bangladesh mission in Toronto observes Mourning Day
- HC irked by police briefings over 'confessions' of suspects
Most Read
- Muhith allowed to import SUV under duty-scheme for MPs
- Police fail to track down 16 absconding convicts in Aug 21 grenade attack case
- 33 suspected militants from Hamza Brigade to stand trial in Chattogram
- Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy
- More than 2,000 people displaced, 19 killed in Myanmar fighting
- Assam’s citizenship register is ‘internal matter’ for India, says Jaishankar amid concerns in Bangladesh
- HC irked by police briefings over 'confessions' of suspects
- Dengue cases show no sign of fall in number
- HC orders govt to explain why Minny should not get bail
- Number of new dengue cases, hospitalised patients in Bangladesh gradually declining