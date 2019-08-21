Home > Bangladesh

Mahbub Uz Zaman new Bangladesh ambassador to China

Published: 21 Aug 2019 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 06:03 PM BdST

The government has decided to appoint Mahbub Uz Zaman as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to China, says the foreign ministry.

Currently, he is serving as the secretary (Asia and Pacific) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

Zaman, a career diplomat of Bangladesh Civil Service (Foreign Affairs), joined the Foreign Service in 1985.

Earlier, he had served as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Singapore and Sri Lanka.

He also worked in different capacities in Bangladesh permanent missions in Geneva, New York as well as Bangladesh missions in Tokyo, Ottawa and New Delhi.

He studied economics from Dhaka University. He also obtained a diploma in French language and International Relations from Belgium.

