4th session of parliament starts on Sep 8

It will be the first session after the parliament passed Tk 5.23 trillion national budget for fiscal 2019-20.

President Abdul Hamid called the session on Wednesday as per the constitutional rule, the parliament secretariat said in a statement.

Before the session, the business advisory committee will hold a meeting presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to fix the duration and other activities of the upcoming session.

The third and budget session ended on Jul 11.