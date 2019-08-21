4th session of parliament starts on Sep 8
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2019 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 05:46 PM BdST
The fourth session of the 11th national parliament will begin on Sep 8.
It will be the first session after the parliament passed Tk 5.23 trillion national budget for fiscal 2019-20.
President Abdul Hamid called the session on Wednesday as per the constitutional rule, the parliament secretariat said in a statement.
Before the session, the business advisory committee will hold a meeting presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to fix the duration and other activities of the upcoming session.
The third and budget session ended on Jul 11.
