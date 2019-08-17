Four killed in head-on collision between bus and car in Narsingdi
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2019 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 10:35 AM BdST
Four people have been killed in a head-on collision between a car and a bus on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narsingdi’s Shibpur Upazila.
Three of the casualties were MBA students of Dhaka’s Millennium University, identified as ‘Jannat’, 25, ‘Akib’, 27, and Sadia Akhter, 26. The other victim is Sadia’s husband Ikram Mia, 35.
They were returning to the capital after a trip to Sylhet in a car when the accident occurred in the upazila’s Karar Char area around 3.30 am on Saturday, according to the police and fire service.
“A Shyamoli Paribahan bus from Dhaka slammed into a private car travelling in the opposite direction,” said Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Narsingdi.
“The car was mangled in the collision, leaving three passengers dead on the spot. Another passenger died in the hospital.”
The bus also tumbled into a roadside ditch, he added.
Informed of the accident, four units of the fire service rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.
Five other passengers of the vehicles were also injured in the incident and were initially taken to Narsingdi District Hospital. Four victims were later sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Police have initially attributed the accident to reckless driving.
