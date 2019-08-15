Six die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree

The incident took place at the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Lemua area of Feni Sadar Upazila at 7am on Thursday, said Feni Mohipal Highway OC Md Shahjahan Khan.

Twelve bus passengers have been injured in the accident, he said, adding that fire service personnel have rescued and sent them to Feni Modern Sadar Hospital.

The Cox’s Bazar-bound picnic bus slammed into a roadside tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Six people were killed on the spot.”



On receiving the news, Fire service and Civil Defense and police personnel rushed to the spot.



Police were unable to immediately identify any of the casualties.