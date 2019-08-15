Home > Bangladesh

Six die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Aug 2019 09:34 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 11:18 AM BdST

At least six people have been killed after a Cox’s Bazar-bound picnic bus from
Dhaka veered out of control in Feni and slammed into a roadside tree, according
to police.

The incident took place at the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Lemua area of Feni Sadar Upazila at 7am on Thursday, said Feni Mohipal Highway OC Md Shahjahan Khan.

Twelve bus passengers have been injured in the accident, he said, adding that fire service personnel have rescued and sent them to Feni Modern Sadar Hospital.

The Cox’s Bazar-bound picnic bus slammed into a roadside tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Six people were killed on the spot.”
 
On receiving the news, Fire service and Civil Defense and police personnel rushed to the spot. 
 
Police were unable to immediately identify any of the casualties.

