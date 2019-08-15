Six die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2019 09:34 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 11:18 AM BdST
At least six people have been killed after a Cox’s Bazar-bound picnic bus from
Dhaka veered out of control in Feni and slammed into a roadside tree, according
to police.
The incident took place at the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Lemua area of Feni Sadar Upazila at 7am on Thursday, said Feni Mohipal Highway OC Md Shahjahan Khan.
Twelve bus passengers have been injured in the accident, he said, adding that fire service personnel have rescued and sent them to Feni Modern Sadar Hospital.
The Cox’s Bazar-bound picnic bus slammed into a roadside tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Six people were killed on the spot.”
On receiving the news, Fire service and Civil Defense and police personnel rushed to the spot.
Police were unable to immediately identify any of the casualties.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 massacre anniversary
- Plastic factory in Old Dhaka’s Islambagh catches fire
- Bangladesh yet to locate four absconding killers of its founding father
- Two siblings drown in Padma while taking a bath
- Spike in new dengue cases after Eid day respite
- Govt to look into allegations of rawhide price syndicate, says Quader
- Two rape suspects killed in alleged shootout with police in Bhola
- Three killed in clashes over land dispute in Mymensingh
- DMP issues traffic guidelines for National Mourning Day
- Why DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia is appointed on contract for only one month
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Malaysia cabinet to discuss residency of controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik
- Fire destroys plastic factories in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh
- Why DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia is appointed on contract for only one month
- None wanted to shelter Mujib's daughters: Mehjabeen Choudhury
- Bangladesh yet to locate four absconding killers of its founding father
- Depression over Bay of Bengal raises warning signal No. 3
- Three killed in clashes over land dispute in Mymensingh
- Tanners oppose rawhide export decision, agree to buy from Saturday
- DMP issues traffic guidelines for National Mourning Day