Rail services in the north resume after train derailment in Tangail

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Aug 2019 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2019 05:41 PM BdST

Train services in the northern and southwestern regions have resumed three and a half hours after the derailment of a train in Tangail.

A coach of the Khulna-bound Sundarban Express went off the tracks a few metres west of the Bangabandhu Bridge at 1:20 pm on Friday, said Mizanur Rahman, divisional railway manager (Pakshey).

But there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The train departed from Dhaka's Kamalapur Station at 8am before two wheels of the bogey went off the track, disrupting railway services on the route.

 

