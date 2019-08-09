Rail services in the north resume after train derailment in Tangail

A coach of the Khulna-bound Sundarban Express went off the tracks a few metres west of the Bangabandhu Bridge at 1:20 pm on Friday, said Mizanur Rahman, divisional railway manager (Pakshey).

But there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The train departed from Dhaka's Kamalapur Station at 8am before two wheels of the bogey went off the track, disrupting railway services on the route.