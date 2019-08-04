India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation again

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Momen said he met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at the Asean meeting in Bangkok last week and discussed the issue.

“He told me to start sending them whatever the number is. Start the process this month, preferably in mid-August,” Momen said, adding that "India is also ready to support in this regard".

Jaishankar also conveyed that India built 250 houses in the Rakhine State where 1,000 people can easily live, Momen said. “It’s a good time for them to go,” Momen quoted him as saying.

"I’m also very positive," Momen said as he believed the process will start anytime soon.

He did not make it clear what made him so optimistic. "I hope the process can start this month.”

Over 700,000 Rohingyas took shelter in Cox's Bazar after the 2017 “ethnic cleansing" by Myanmar's army. Both countries signed deals to send them back. But Bangladesh had to postpone the plan in November when Rohingyas refused to go back citing safety and security concerns.

Dhaka is maintaining that the return will be "voluntary and with safety and security".

Jaishankar is coming to Dhaka on August 20 for a two-day visit, first as the foreign minister.

During the visit, they would discuss the agenda of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's New Delhi visit planned for October and also take stock of the progresses of all deals signed in recent years and implementation of the Indian line of credit, Momen said.