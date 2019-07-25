Five children die in Jamalpur boat accident
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 02:48 PM BdST
Five children drown in Jamalpur while travelling by boat in a wetland.
The incident took place around 12 noon in Sarishabari Upazila on Thursday, according to Mohabbat Kabir, a local police inspector at Tarakandi.
The dead have been identified as Subarna, 17, Jhuma, 14, Antara, 10, Ruposhi, 8, and Jannat, 10.
More to follow
