Home > Bangladesh

Five children die in Jamalpur boat accident 

  Jamalpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jul 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 02:48 PM BdST

Five children drown in Jamalpur while travelling by boat in a wetland.

The incident took place around 12 noon in Sarishabari Upazila on Thursday, according to Mohabbat Kabir, a local police inspector at Tarakandi. 
 
The dead have been identified as Subarna, 17, Jhuma, 14, Antara, 10, Ruposhi, 8, and Jannat, 10. 
 

More to follow
 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hridoy, who was identified as key suspect over the lynching of a mother in Dhaka’s Badda, was taken to the DB police office after his arrest on Wednesday.

Hridoy blames a woman for instigation

US official contacted FM after Priya outrage

101 dead in two weeks of flooding

Get mosquito repellents fast: PMO

File photo

DU online application opens Aug 5

Aedes larvae in 3 Gulshan buildings

Water transport strike partially called off

Arrestees in lynching cases linked to ‘anti-govt’ force: IGP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.