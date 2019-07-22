AL leader shot dead in Bandarban

The incident took place at Shamuk Jhiri area in the Taracha Union on Monday, said Shariful Islam, chief of Rowangchhari Police Station.

The dead man has been identified as Mong Mong Thai Marma, 45, president of the ruling party's Taracha Union unit in the upazila.

The man came under attack while returning home after attending the party’s preparation meeting ahead of a conference in the Upazila, said Ananda Sen Tanchangya, general secretary of the local Awami League unit in Rowangchhari.

“Local Awami League leaders and activists rushed Mong in a critical condition to Bandarban Sadar Upazila, where the doctors on duty declared him dead."

District Awami League President Md Islam Baby claimed Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity or PCJSS over the incident but the local political party denied the allegation.

“PCJSS is not involved with the incident. We also demand the criminals be punished under the law,” said Aung Sing Mong Marma, president of the JSS unit in Rowangchhari.