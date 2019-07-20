Priya Saha will face action over ‘false allegations’, says Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2019 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 06:49 PM BdST
Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has said Priya Saha will face action for sedition after her controversial remarks to US President Donald Trump about the alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.
Responding to a question at a media briefing at the Awami League's office in Dhanmondi on Saturday, the road transport and bridges minister labelled Saha's claims as 'completely untrue ' and 'inciteful'.
Saha, an organising secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, attended a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on July 19. After identifying herself as a Bangladeshi, she was seen telling Trump, among other things, that 37 million people of minority groups have disappeared from Bangladesh.
She was among five Bangladeshis and two Rohingya refugees the US Embassy in Dhaka sent to the White House. Saha also attended the second ministerial meeting on advancing religious freedom hosted by the US Department of State in the US capital.
"The statement (Priya Saha's allegations) are completely false and in no way acceptable. It wasn't just reprehensible but this kind of inciteful statement will
help the divisive and communal groups lurking within the country," said Quader.
"I can firmly state that no conscientious, patriotic member of the Hindu, Buddhist or Christian community agrees with Priya Saha's assertion. I've personally spoken to many people. They've strongly condemned her remarks."
Quader continued, "Even the American ambassador said this type of statement has no basis. Bangladesh is enjoying fantastic communal harmony."
On whether there will be any action against Saha, the Awami League general secretary said, "Of course. As a Bangladeshi national, she has made false, purposeful and treasonous remarks. We must take measures against her and are in the process of doing so."
