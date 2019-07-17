Home > Bangladesh

Flood snaps rail links between Dhaka and four northern districts

  Gaibandha Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jul 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 06:15 PM BdST

Torrential rains and the onrush of upstream water continue to disrupt rail communications between Dhaka and four northern districts.

The train services remained suspended from 11:30am on Sunday as the rail tracks in the district’s Badiyakhali area went under water, according to Abul Kashem, Gaibandha rail station master.

As a result, the rail communications between Dhaka and Gaibandha-Rangpur-Dinajpur and Lalmonirhat have been snapped, he said.

But he could not say when the train services will resume.  "The train traffic has become risky as the sleepers and stones on the track have been displaced by the flood waters. At this moment, it cannot be said when the train services will resume.”  

Over six kilometres of rail tracks from Badiyakhali to Tirumohani railway stations were submerged in flood waters, said Mukul Hossain, a maintenance worker of Gaibandha railway.

“The water was flowing around four to six inches above the track. As a result, the soil, the stones and the sleepers below the rail lines were displaced. "

A visit to the area revealed that different areas of the district were inundated.

The deputy commissioner's residence, police lines, telephone exchange, Fulchhari Upazila Parishad, Fulchhari Upazila Health Complex and several other offices were flooded.

As a result of the continuous rainfall, the Brahmaputra River's water flowed 143 centimeters and Ghaghat’s water 90 centimeters above the danger level on Wednesday, said Gaibandha Water Development Board Executive Engineer Mokhlesur Rahman.

Print Friendly and PDF

Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?

More stories

DU students block Shahbag intersection

Two die in BGB ‘shootout’ in Teknaf

HSC pass rate jumps to 73.93%

Floods to ease after two days

Aysha Siddika Minny

Refat’s wife Minny arrested

Case filed against DIG Mizanur, Basir

Mirpur to go without gas Wednesday

5 to die for rape, murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.