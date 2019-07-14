Momen seeks French support to solve Rohingya crisis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2019 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 01:12 AM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has sought support of France along with other countries and international groups to solve the prolonged Rohingya crisis.
“I appreciate the strong role of the French government. We look forward to continued support of the international community, including France, for the permanent solution to the crisis,” he said.
He was speaking at the French national day reception in Dhaka on Saturday. The day is also known as Bastille Day.
Ambassador Marie-Annick Bourdin appreciated Bangladesh for giving shelter to the Rohingyas and said they believe in a lasting solution to the crisis which lies in the implementation of the Kofi Annan Commission report.
The foreign minister said French revolution has become a “universal source of inspiration” for the freedom-loving people all around the world.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also inspired by the French revolution to fight against oppression and snatch away independence, Momen said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lightning strikes kill 16 during heavy rainfall in Bangladesh
- Momen seeks French support to solve Rohingya crisis
- Swelling rivers amid heavy rainfall raise flood fears
- Legal notice prompts Dhaka South Mayor Khokon to visit dengue patient
- South Korean Prime Minister Lee arrives in Dhaka
- Corruption must not thwart development: Hasina tells secretaries
- Four people killed by lightning in Pabna
- RAB arrests Jamalpur man for spreading rumours over Padma Bridge
- Heavy rains trigger landslide in Chattogram, two injured
- Two die as landslide crushes autorickshaw in Rangamati
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests eight over ‘human heads, blood for Padma Bridge’ rumours
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- Floods hit 10 districts, may spread for a week as rains swell rivers
- England's Roy escapes final ban after dissent fine
- DU researchers find antibiotics in pasteurised milk in second round of tests
- House votes to check Trump’s authority to strike Iran
- US regulators approve Facebook fine of about $5 billion
- RAB arrests Jamalpur man for spreading rumours over Padma Bridge
- Saudi Arabia and Russia among 37 states backing China's Xinjiang policy