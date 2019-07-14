Home > Bangladesh

Momen seeks French support to solve Rohingya crisis

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2019 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 01:12 AM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has sought support of France along with other countries and international groups to solve the prolonged Rohingya crisis.

“I appreciate the strong role of the French government. We look forward to continued support of the international community, including France, for the permanent solution to the crisis,” he said.

He was speaking at the French national day reception in Dhaka on Saturday. The day is also known as Bastille Day.

Ambassador Marie-Annick Bourdin appreciated Bangladesh for giving shelter to the Rohingyas and said they believe in a lasting solution to the crisis which lies in the implementation of the Kofi Annan Commission report.

The storming of the Bastille by the French people on July 14 in 1789 is the symbol of the French revolution, which led to the end of their monarchs’ absolute power and to the anchoring of the ideals of freedom, and equality before the law.

The foreign minister said French revolution has become a “universal source of inspiration” for the freedom-loving people all around the world.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also inspired by the French revolution to fight against oppression and snatch away independence, Momen said.

