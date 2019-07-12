Home > Bangladesh

10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains

The government has started preparations to tackle floods with rivers in 10 districts of the country flowing above the danger level due to heavy rains. 

Relief in the form of 17,500 metric tonnes of rice, 50,000 packets of dry food and Tk 20.9 million have been sent to these districts. 

The districts will each receive 500 tents and medical teams within the next few days, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman.   

