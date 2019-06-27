Home > Bangladesh

Rape suspect dies in alleged shootout in Sitakunda

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 12:51 PM BdST

A rape suspect has died in a so-called shootout with Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

The incident took place at the Amirabad area of ​​the upazila on Thursday morning, said RAB-7 Chandgaon Camp Commander Major Mehedi Hasan.   

The dead, identified as Md Rana, 20, had allegedly lured and raped a schoolgirl. A case was subsequently started against him on Feb 3. He had been absconding since.

A RAB team raided the Amirabad area at dawn after receiving information about Rana’s whereabouts, said the elite force official.

“Sensing the presence of RAB, Rana and his associates opened fire on the elite force, leading to retaliation. A bullet-ridden body of Rana was found  on the spot when the gunfight ceased.”

The body was subsequently rushed to a hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead, said Mehedi Hasan.

A gun and a cartridge were recovered from the spot, said RAB.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan beat NZ
Secret to Shakib’s WC success
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies's Chris Gayle celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor Action Images via Reuters
Gayle delays retirement
India torn between Shami, Kumar

More stories

Rohingyas pose security threat: PM

Jharna Dhara Chowdhury’s condition ‘critical’

Dairy industry ‘rejects’ DU research

Question leaks: Arrest of 78 ordered

Decades-old murder case trial resumes

FILE PHOTO: The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, January 16, 2019. Reuters

ICC prosecutor seeks Rohingya investigation

Enamul Basir took bribes from DIG Mizan: ACC

Stolen phones from India enter Bangladesh

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.