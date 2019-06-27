Rape suspect dies in alleged shootout in Sitakunda
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2019 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 12:51 PM BdST
A rape suspect has died in a so-called shootout with Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.
The incident took place at the Amirabad area of the upazila on Thursday morning, said RAB-7 Chandgaon Camp Commander Major Mehedi Hasan.
The dead, identified as Md Rana, 20, had allegedly lured and raped a schoolgirl. A case was subsequently started against him on Feb 3. He had been absconding since.
A RAB team raided the Amirabad area at dawn after receiving information about Rana’s whereabouts, said the elite force official.
“Sensing the presence of RAB, Rana and his associates opened fire on the elite force, leading to retaliation. A bullet-ridden body of Rana was found on the spot when the gunfight ceased.”
The body was subsequently rushed to a hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead, said Mehedi Hasan.
A gun and a cartridge were recovered from the spot, said RAB.
