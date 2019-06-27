Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral

Rifat Sharif, 23, from Labongola village under Burirchar union came under attack on College Road in the town on Wednesday morning following a “dispute over winning the woman’s heart”, police said.

Rifat and Nayan Bond of Croke area in the municipality loved the woman, a student of a college in the town, according to Barguna Sadar Police Station OC Abir Mohammad Hossain.

“Rifat and the girl married two months ago, but Nayan claimed her to be his wife,” the OC said.

Following the dispute, a group of youths hacked Rifat about 10:30am, OC Abir said.

Rifat Sharif

He was admitted to the Barguna General Hospital where the doctors referred him to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Rifat died around 4pm while being transferred to the medical college hospital, the OC said.

Police have launched a manhunt for Nayan, he added.