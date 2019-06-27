FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies's Chris Gayle celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor Action Images via Reuters
Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2019 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 12:07 AM BdST
A group of assailants have hacked a man to death and a video of his wife desperately trying to save him during the attack in Barguna has gone viral on social media.
Rifat Sharif, 23, from Labongola village under Burirchar union came under attack on College Road in the town on Wednesday morning following a “dispute over winning the woman’s heart”, police said.
Rifat and Nayan Bond of Croke area in the municipality loved the woman, a student of a college in the town, according to Barguna Sadar Police Station OC Abir Mohammad Hossain.
“Rifat and the girl married two months ago, but Nayan claimed her to be his wife,” the OC said.
Following the dispute, a group of youths hacked Rifat about 10:30am, OC Abir said.
Rifat Sharif
Rifat died around 4pm while being transferred to the medical college hospital, the OC said.
Police have launched a manhunt for Nayan, he added.
