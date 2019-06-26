Home > Bangladesh

Burnt Narsingdi college student dies in Dhaka hospital

Fulon Rani Barman, who had been doused with kerosene and set on fire in Narsingdi, has died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 13 days after the arson attack. 

The 22-year-old was receiving treatment at the burn unit of the hospital. She died on Wednesday morning, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH’s police outpost.

Fulon passed her HSC exams in 2018. Afterwards, she did not get admitted anywhere because of financial troubles.

She was set ablaze by her assailants near her house on the night of Jun 13. Fulon was admitted to DMCH’s burn unit afterwards where she was found to have suffered 20 percent burns on her body.

According to her family, the girl had gone to purchase a cake with a relative at night before being sent back home on her own. But just as she was about to enter the premises, a few assailants grabbed her from behind and took her to a secluded area nearby. They subsequently poured kerosene on her before setting her alight. On hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene and found her burning.

Fulon's father Jogendra Barman initiated a case with Narsingdi Sadar Model Police over the incident.

Police subsequently arrested Fulon’s cousin Bhabtosh along with his three friends Sanjib, Raju Sutradhar and Ananda Barman in connection with the case.

Arrestee Raju gave a confessional statement to Narsingdi Judicial Magistrate's court last Friday. Later, Additional District Superintendent of Police Zakir Hossain presented Raju’s statement to journalists in a media briefing.

According to SI Zakir, Fulon’s father Jogendra was embroiled in a land dispute with their neighbours, Sukhlal and Hiralal. Sukhlal subsequently had an altercation with Fulon’s cousin Bhabtosh and her mother over the matter on Jun 11.

In a bid to frame his adversary for a crime, Bhabtosh along with his close friends Raju and Ananda devised a plot which involved setting fire to Fulon, said SI Zakir.  

“She was doused with kerosene and set ablaze while returning home from a store that night (Jun 13).”

