Burnt Narsingdi college student dies in Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2019 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 12:05 PM BdST
Fulon Rani Barman, who had been doused with kerosene and set on fire in Narsingdi, has died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 13 days after the arson attack.
The 22-year-old was receiving treatment at the burn unit of the hospital. She died on Wednesday morning, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH’s police outpost.
Fulon passed her HSC exams in 2018. Afterwards, she did not get admitted anywhere because of financial troubles.
She was set ablaze by her assailants near her house on the night of Jun 13. Fulon was admitted to DMCH’s burn unit afterwards where she was found to have suffered 20 percent burns on her body.
According to her family, the girl had gone to purchase a cake with a relative at night before being sent back home on her own. But just as she was about to enter the premises, a few assailants grabbed her from behind and took her to a secluded area nearby. They subsequently poured kerosene on her before setting her alight. On hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene and found her burning.
Fulon's father Jogendra Barman initiated a case with Narsingdi Sadar Model Police over the incident.
Police subsequently arrested Fulon’s cousin Bhabtosh along with his three friends Sanjib, Raju Sutradhar and Ananda Barman in connection with the case.
Arrestee Raju gave a confessional statement to Narsingdi Judicial Magistrate's court last Friday. Later, Additional District Superintendent of Police Zakir Hossain presented Raju’s statement to journalists in a media briefing.
According to SI Zakir, Fulon’s father Jogendra was embroiled in a land dispute with their neighbours, Sukhlal and Hiralal. Sukhlal subsequently had an altercation with Fulon’s cousin Bhabtosh and her mother over the matter on Jun 11.
In a bid to frame his adversary for a crime, Bhabtosh along with his close friends Raju and Ananda devised a plot which involved setting fire to Fulon, said SI Zakir.
“She was doused with kerosene and set ablaze while returning home from a store that night (Jun 13).”
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis thriving on team effort: Santner
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 17, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Morgan stays positive
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Burnt Narsingdi college student dies in Dhaka hospital
- Microbus cylinder blast leaves 17 injured in Chattogram
- Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
- Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says
- China wants strong Bangladesh-Myanmar ‘communication channels’ to resolve Rohingya crisis
- ACC sues 23 people over FR Tower design forgery
- HC orders Green Line to pay Russel Tk 4.5m in instalments over nine months
- Two factions of JCD clash over expulsion order
- Three human traffickers killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’
- Rail services to Sylhet resume after fatal train crash in Moulvibazar
Most Read
- Malaysia shuts nearly 500 schools in second episode of toxic fumes
- Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says
- Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
- Bangladesh coach Joshi hails 'Mr Consistent' Shakib
- ACC sues 23 people over FR Tower design forgery
- Dhaka University study finds antibiotics in pasteurised milk
- Rail services to Sylhet resume after fatal train crash in Moulvibazar
- HC orders Green Line to pay Russel Tk 4.5m in instalments over nine months
- Three human traffickers killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’
- Clinical Australia outclass England to reach semis