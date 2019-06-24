At least three dead as Upobon Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 01:56 AM BdST
Multiple coaches of the Dhaka-bound Upobon Express train from Sylhet have derailed and come off the tracks in Moulvibazar, killing at least three people and injuring scores.
The accident occurred at Baramchal in Kulaura around 12:30am on Monday, snapping rail links between Sylhet and the rest of the country, railways officials and locals said.
Locals said scores were injured in the accident, but no official could confirm how many.
Kulaura Police Station OC Yardous Hasan confirmed the death toll from the scene.
Four bogies of the train were disconnected from the engine before falling off the tracks, according to the police officer.
Srimangal Station Master Jahangir Alam and Shamsher Nagar Station Master Kabir Hossain said a rescue train had started for the accident site.
Photos and videos believed to be of the scene and posted on social media showed several damaged coaches of a train lying on their sides with at least one compartment overturned as hundreds of onlookers gathered there.
More to follow
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch Action Images via Reuters
Monday could be ours: Naib
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least three dead as Upobon Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- Police sub-inspector detained with 8,000 yaba pills, 2kg marijuana in Thakurgaon
- Rupayan chairman granted bail in FR Tower fire case
- Don’t falter in decision-making: Hasina
- Deal signed to air BTV in India, says minister
- Court orders BSTI to submit list of all companies selling milk
- HC set to schedule Khaleda's bail plea in graft case
- Circulars on freedom fighter status illegal as top court upholds HC rule
- Two killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Egyptian landlord gets 10 years in prison for murder of Bangladeshi man in New York
Most Read
- FDA approves drug for loss of sexual desire in women
- Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament
- Iran says it will confront any US threat, Trump eyes new sanctions
- Ethiopia's army chief, top regional officials killed in northern coup attempt
- New Zealand edge nail-biter against West Indies
- Circulars on freedom fighter status illegal as top court upholds HC rule
- Trump says new sanctions on Iran to start Monday, dials back rhetoric
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Shami hat-trick seals narrow India win over Afghanistan
- BCL, Shibir clash over Namaz-e-Janaza of Jamaat leader in Chattogram