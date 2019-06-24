Home > Bangladesh

At least three dead as Upobon Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet

  Moulvibazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jun 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 01:56 AM BdST

Multiple coaches of the Dhaka-bound Upobon Express train from Sylhet have derailed and come off the tracks in Moulvibazar, killing at least three people and injuring scores.

The accident occurred at Baramchal in Kulaura around 12:30am on Monday, snapping rail links between Sylhet and the rest of the country, railways officials and locals said.

Locals said scores were injured in the accident, but no official could confirm how many. 

Kulaura Police Station OC Yardous Hasan confirmed the death toll from the scene.

Four bogies of the train were disconnected from the engine before falling off the tracks, according to the police officer.

Passengers who regularly travel between Dhaka and Sylhet said the accident occurred perhaps due to high pressure of passengers on the train as repair work on a bailey bridge at Shahbazpur in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail has halted Dhaka-Sylhet bus services.

Srimangal Station Master Jahangir Alam and Shamsher Nagar Station Master Kabir Hossain said a rescue train had started for the accident site.

Photos and videos believed to be of the scene and posted on social media showed several damaged coaches of a train lying on their sides with at least one compartment overturned as hundreds of onlookers gathered there.

More to follow

