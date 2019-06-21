Train derails in Gazipur, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka

A carriage of the Dhaka-bound Rangpur Express train went off the tracks around 9:45am near the Salna Bazar, said Joydebpur Railway Junction Master Md Shajahan.

The train derailment suspended communications with Dhaka, Tangail, Khulna and Rangpur, he said.

The passengers were saved from the major accident as the driver controlled the speed of the train in time, he added.

A salvage train is on the scene now, trying to clear the tracks, said Subrata Das, chief of Railway Police Camp at Joydebpur Railway Junction.