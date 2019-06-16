Three killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 12:02 PM BdST
Three people have been killed in a so-called shootout during an anti-drug raid by Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.
The gunfight took place at the Howaikongdhala area under the upazila's Howaikong Union in the early hours of Sunday, said RAB-15 chief Lt Commander Mirza Shahed Mahtab.
The dead were identified as Rashedul Islam, 22, Shahidul Islam, 32, and Mohammed, 42.
A RAB team launched a raid in Howaikangdhala around 12:30am on a tip about a meeting between drug traffickers there, said Mahtab.
“When RAB reached the spot, the drug traders opened fire on them causing a retaliation. At one point, the drug traders fled the scene and three bullet-ridden bodies were found lying on the spot.”
The bodies were taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Mahtab.
The elite force recovered 40,000 yaba tablets, four guns and 21 bullets from the spot, he added.
Two RAB personnel, Mohammad Jahangir and Mohammad Sohel, were also injured in the operation, according to Mahtab.
