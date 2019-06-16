Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem

  Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2019 04:23 PM BdST

Police have arrested the fugitive former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who made headlines following the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, 20 days after a warrant was issued against him.

Moazzem was apprehended near the High Court around 3pm on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner Maruf Hossain Sardar of the DMP’s Ramna Division. 

He was subsequently taken to the Shahbagh Police Station.  

Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harrassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March, recording her statement on his mobile phone.

The video was later released on social media amidst widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat allegedly by followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.

A case was subsequently started against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act.

The Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant for Moazzem on May 27 after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted the report on an investigation that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.

