Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 04:44 PM BdST
Police have arrested the fugitive former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who made headlines following the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, 20 days after a warrant was issued against him.
Moazzem was apprehended near the High Court around 3pm on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner Maruf Hossain Sardar of the DMP’s Ramna Division.
He was subsequently taken to the Shahbagh Police Station.
Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harrassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March, recording her statement on his mobile phone.
The video was later released on social media amidst widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat allegedly by followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.
A case was subsequently started against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act.
The Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant for Moazzem on May 27 after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted the report on an investigation that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Judge’s question: Is DIG Mizan more powerful than ACC?
- Top court scraps bail of Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine Islam
- Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem
- Govt promotes 136 officials to joint secretaries
- Officials in underhand dealings over food tests will be sent to jail: HC
- Two killed as truck overturns in Jhenaidah
- Three killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- Lightning strike kills BGB man on duty in Nilphamari
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- FBCCI lauds ‘business-friendly’ budget for FY20
- Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster' after a spate of killings
- Three killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off