Employment opportunities behind lack of farm labourers: Hasina

The farmers are also enjoying bumper harvests having to spend less than before because of government incentives for the agriculture sector, she told a post-budget media conference in Dhaka on Friday.

A journalist asked how the government was planning to generate employment for 30 million people within 2030 as targeted in the budget presented in parliament on Thursday.

“We’ve talked about creating employment, not giving jobs. A total of Tk 1 billion has been set aside for this. We have spoken of education and vocational training. We want the people to do something themselves after getting trained and educated,” she said.

“Employment opportunities for 30 million people are being arranged. That’s why we see a lack of labourers for cutting paddy. Have you tried to find out why a labourer is not available for Tk 400-500 plus three meals and another to take home?” Hasina asked.

No government in the world directly provides the people with jobs, according to the prime minister.

“We create opportunities so that people can work and earn,” she said and referred to the ongoing creation of 100 economic zones to back the plan on employment.

Another journalist asked her about recent drop in paddy prices that caused sufferings to many farmers.

The farmers now have to spend “a little” on producing paddy because of government incentives, according to Hasina.

Her government was always giving all the facilities to the farmers which led to bumper harvest.

“Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food now,” she said, “It is the fourth largest producer of rice.”

“The huge production will help the farmers earn more money. And the government is also procuring paddy in line with its policy. We are giving 60 to 70 percent incentives for agricultural machinery,” the prime minister said.