Gazipur RMG factory fire kills man as gas cylinder explodes
Gazipur Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2019 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 12:45 AM BdST
An explosion during an air conditioner repairs has triggered a fire at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur, killing at least one person and injuring three others.
The dead in the accident at Smoke Sweater factory in the Baniarchala Memberbari area on Sunday afternoon has been identified as Mohammad Forhad, 30, from Chattogram’s Mirsarai.
The injured are his associates Abdul Quader and Shah Alam, and factory worker Nurul Alam, all 25 years old.
Four units of firecrew from Joydebpur and Sripur stations brought the flames under control after efforts of about two hours around 8pm, Joydebpur Fire Station official Zakir Hossain said.
The fire started after an explosion of a gas cylinder when repairmen were refuelling a compressor of a broken-down air conditioner, Zakir said.
Forhad died when four injured in the accident were being taken to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, he said.
The fire destroyed a “huge amount” of goods at the factory, Zakir said.
The authorities were yet to assess the extent of damage, Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Aktaruzzaman said.
